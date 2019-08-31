Man Charged with 3 Counts of Sexual Abuse of Child Less Than 12 years Old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities have charged a man with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.
Khriston Leon Smith was arrested Tuesday. An investigation began earlier this month after the victims told what some adults what happened.
Sheriff’s Detectives found evidence indicating that there were three victims of this crime. The offenses occurred over a 2 year period of time in the eastern Jefferson County area.
Smith is being held on bonds totaling $300,000.00.
