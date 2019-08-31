How will new marriage law affect those coming to Alabama to get married?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Amanda Brown is an attorney with Birmingham Men's Law Firm.
“Alabama is no longer issuing marriage licenses. They’re doing an application for certificate of marriage," says Brown.
These certificates of marriage can be obtained at the Probate court, or even printed from their website. The couple in question just needs to sign it and get it notarized.
"You can take it anywhere, banks have them, attorney's offices have them and the fees are very small, $5-10."
Making the process extremely easy for anyone in the state—especially same-sex couples.
“Some judges or some counties were not issuing licenses to same-sex marriages and that was where this originated,” explained Brown.
No ceremony required either. Alabama is the only state with this change. So we wondered, if a couple from Georgia, Tennessee, or Mississippi came to Alabama to get married would that other state recognize their marriage? Or would it cause more headache when it came to making changes to legal documents?
“Yes, it will be, under the full faith and credit clause of the constitution, they have to recognize it. Just like with driver’s licenses, they recognize them in other states.”
Brown believes more people will come to Alabama just for the ease of getting a certificate of marriage. She’s not sure, though if this will catch on in other states.
