A heroes welcome for Dabo Swinney at Pelham High School

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney has hoisted two national championship trophies, but the honor bestowed upon him at his high school alma-mater is something he will treasure forever. Swinney had his Pelham Panthers jersey number 81 retired during a halftime ceremony.
“This is a life long honor,” said Swinney. This is where it all started for me. I remember dreaming of being a Panther when I was in the fifth grade. This is where I sweated and worked alongside my friends. High school was a great time for me. Look how far I have come.”
Swinney received a heroes welcome as he was surrounded by family. He left Pelham, walked-on at Alabama and got into coaching under Gene Stallings and the rest is history.
