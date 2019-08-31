Enrollment grows for Chilton County schools

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Growing enrollment is a good problem to have. However, you also have to have enough teachers to keep up.
That’s the situation Chilton County Schools currently face.
Superintendent Jason Griffin says they filled all their vacancies prior to the school year starting. However, they also saw more students than they anticipated.
For example, in some cases they thought they needed two classes per a certain subject. Instead they ended up needing two and a half.
To fix it they’ve hired some retired teachers as contract workers, who are teaching a couple classes a day.
"It’s hard to do any kind of strategic planning when you have that type of growth. So we’re probably up in our system probably at least 10 percent overall in enrollment. So again that’s a great thing to happen, you don’t want to be declining, but you also have a lot of challenges when you start doing that too,” said Griffin.
