Doctors see 30-40% more sports injuries this time of year

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors say they see a lot of concussions this time of year and they say football players need more than a helmet to protect them from long term complications.
Michael Patterson is an orthopedic surgeon in Alabaster and he says concussion numbers are real and that it’s not just football - it’s a lot of different sports as you see them in soccer, volleyball, and basketball, as well.
Sports doctors say long gone are the days where you just shake it off if you get knocked out. Parents and coaches need to pay close attention to their child’s behavior if this happens before they let them continue playing the sport.
“You’ll have either dizziness, headaches, you’re real sensitive to sound. Maybe forgetful of things they might forget what they had for lunch or what happened during the play,” Dr. Patterson explains.
There is now an online test that players can take before their session starts that will help guide them through concussion recovery.
“Then after a concussion, you can then retake that test and compare your scores and once your scores normalize that makes you feel a little bit better that they’re back to their baseline and they can allow them to return back to their sport,” Patterson states.
Returning too soon is when someone can see long term effects from a concussion.
