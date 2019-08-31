Chilton County may upgrade their communication system

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Various Chilton County agencies are discussing the possibility of updating their communication system.
They say the old one is outdated and sometimes unreliable. Sheriff John Shearon says it recently went out while deputies were working a shooting call.
“You know the system went out at the time and it was a pretty tough situation. Lot of us were on our cell phones having to talk, during that situation, and I mean that was the most inopportune time for it to happen, but it did,” said Shearon.
The county’s E-911 is leading the charge and talking with municipalities about the upgrade options.
In addition, the county school system is talking about adding the new system to its school buses.
"I want to be able to have all our buses communicate with each other and schools communicate, buses communicate, with law enforcement, so it’s also a very big safety component too,” said Jason Griffin, Chilton County Schools Superintendent.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.