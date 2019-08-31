B’ham PD investigating shooting at abandoned home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at an abandoned residence in West Birmingham.
Authorities were called to the 5400 block of Watson Ave. Friday night after receiving reports of a person shot. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive person on the front porch. The victim appeared to have been shot.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Authorities say that neighbors called 911 to report a gunshot in the area. This happened prior to a citizen locating the victim.
A name has not been released at this time pending confirmation and notification of the family.
Police do not have any suspects in custody. They are asking that anyone who has information to contact B.P.D. at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
