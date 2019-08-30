UAPD hosts first community day for students Friday

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Police Department will host its first ever UAPD Community Day on Friday.
UAPD officers will have two sessions at their police center on Jackson Avenue giving students a chance to see what they do.
The first session is at 9 a.m. and the second is at noon. During the community day sessions police will demonstrate tasers, motorcycles, and patrol cars. But most importantly officers want to build relationships with students so they’re not afraid to approach them when they see something wrong.
“It’s a great chance to meet the guys and understand them, build a relationship because maybe one day they will help you,” said Amy Yoerg, University of Alabama student.
“First, remember we’re humans too. We’re people outside of the uniform. Anytime we get a chance to talk to them just to make them comfortable. Continue to reach out to our students let them know we’re always here for them and continue to bridge that gap with our community,” said Daniel Mosley, UAPD community relations officer.
Currently UAPD has more than 90 officers serving the campus
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.