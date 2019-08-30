UAB beats Alabama State 24-19 in home opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB started the 2019 season on the right foot.
The Blazers, coming off their best season in program history, defeated Alabama State 24-19 on Thursday night.
Quarterback Tyler Johnston threw for 114 yards on 8 of 19 passing and added one touchdown on the night. Running back Spencer Brown led the team on the ground with 77 yards on 23 carries.
UAB is now 13-0 at home since The Return. The crowd attendance for Thursday’s game was 39,165, which is the third largest home crowd in UAB history.
UAB will travel to Akron next Saturday.
