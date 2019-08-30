Sunny, hot weather expected for a few days

IMPACTS OF DORIAN: Everyone along the east coast of Florida should take this storm very seriously. The slow motion of the storm as it approaches Florida spells more trouble. It means prolonged storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding both along the coast and inland. The storm is suppose to move northwards at some point, but uncertainty remains on exactly when it’ll move to the north. It is why the cone is so large and covers the entire state of Florida and parts of southeast Georgia. It could stay along the east coast of Florida, move through the central part of the state and remain over land, or it could emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico before it turns northwards and moves towards Georgia and South Carolina. Either way, we will be dealing with this storm in the Southeast through the middle and end of next week.