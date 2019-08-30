Sunny, hot weather expected for a few days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a refreshingly cool start to the morning. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 60s with some spots in the mid to upper 50s. We can’t complain about these temperatures for late August. Our average low is 70 degrees. We are going to see another sunny afternoon with highs approaching the lower 90s. Humidity levels remaining low. If you plan on going to see some high school football this evening, the weather should be great! Temperatures will start in the low 80s at 7 p.m. Temperatures will cool into the 70s with a mostly clear sky.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: We are looking sunny, hot and dry as we go into Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will be comfortable Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll add a small chance for a few storms Sunday. Best chance for rain will likely occur south of I-20. We’ll likely see high temperatures remain in the lower 90s.
GULF COAST FORECAST: If you have plans to enjoy the beach along the Gulf Coast, don’t cancel your plans! We’ll likely have to deal with your typical scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday and Sunday. Storms will not have anything to do with Dorian. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Rip current threat is expected to be at a moderate risk. Use caution if you choose to be in the water. Gulf Coast should be fine through Tuesday.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Satellite still doesn’t show a well defined eye, but the storm continues to strengthen as the pressure drops. Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane with winds at 105 mph. Once winds climb above 110 mph, it’ll become a Category 3 (major hurricane). The main change with the overnight models is that Dorian is expected to slow down as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida. Guidance now leaning on a more southerly trend. Both the European and American models are showing a Florida landfall somewhere between Fort Pierce southwards towards northern Miami. If models continue to show this solution, our confidence on landfall will likely go up. It is forecast to make landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 140 mph sometime Tuesday morning.
IMPACTS OF DORIAN: Everyone along the east coast of Florida should take this storm very seriously. The slow motion of the storm as it approaches Florida spells more trouble. It means prolonged storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding both along the coast and inland. The storm is suppose to move northwards at some point, but uncertainty remains on exactly when it’ll move to the north. It is why the cone is so large and covers the entire state of Florida and parts of southeast Georgia. It could stay along the east coast of Florida, move through the central part of the state and remain over land, or it could emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico before it turns northwards and moves towards Georgia and South Carolina. Either way, we will be dealing with this storm in the Southeast through the middle and end of next week.
LOCAL IMPACTS FROM DORIAN: I do not expect any issues locally with Dorian based on the latest model runs. If it somehow shifts to the west, our forecast could change. Based on guidance, we will be on the dry side of the storm. It means we’ll see some sinking air, sunshine mixed with a few clouds, and temperatures heating up into the mid-90s by next Tuesday. Rain chances looking very limited next week. Areas seeing drought will likely see conditions worsen based on the latest forecast.
