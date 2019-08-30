One person, two horses in Alabama test positive West Nile Virus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday West Nile Virus remains a threat for severe and life-threatening illness.
ADPH doctors say at least one person has West Nile Virus in Alabama and two horses tested positive.
ADPH is reminding people of the importance of protecting themselves from mosquitoes to avoid potential viral infections.
According to Dr. Dee Jones, ADPH state public health veterinarian, just because the case counts are low for Alabama, it should not deter people from continuing to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
So what can you do?
- Stay indoors if possible, especially during the dusk and dawn hours when mosquitoes are most active.
- If you go out during the dusk and dawn hours, wear light-colored, tightly woven, loose clothing and insect repellent.
- Wear enough insect repellent to cover skin.
- Empty and scrub birdbaths, pet bowls and animal troughs to get rid of mosquito eggs.
