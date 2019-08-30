Madison County teachers shave their heads after students excel

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Buckhorn High School teachers gave students an unusual incentive to get good grades.
Teaches Jamie Reese and Patrick Cornell told their advanced placement students they would shave their heads if the students reached a certain pass rate.
Their students did just that, and their teachers kept their promise.
Cornell said the students blew him away by not only meeting, but exceeding their expectations. The students beat the state and global means on every portion of the exam collectively.
While he’s proud of his students for getting good grades, Cornell says he feels that pass rates are not as important as the dedication that teachers and students have towards growth.
