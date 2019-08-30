JeffCo commissioner reacts to apology from Governor Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not many Alabama Republicans are stepping forward to defend Governor Kay Ivey.
Ivey apologized Thursday for putting on blackface for a skit 52 years ago while she was at Auburn University.
Ivey continues to say she doesn’t remember the incident, but a radio interview has her then fiancé confirming it.
There are pictures from the Auburn yearbook of members of Ivey’s sorority taking part in a blackface skit.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens Friday told WBRC he is backing Ivey. “I know Kay Ivey. I’m a friend of Kay Ivey and anyone who thinks Kay Ivey has a racist bone in her body doesn’t know her,” Stephens said.
Commissioner Stephens said 52 years ago was a different time. What was acceptable then is not acceptable now.
Stephens remembers seeing similar blackface skits in college, but says he did not take part. Stephens has known Ivey for years and today he says he is backing her 100%.
Stephens - who is heavily involved in luring companies to Jefferson County - does not expect the governor’s actions to change companies opinions about coming here.
