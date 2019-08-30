East Alabama pastor and wife’s 10-year-old daughter killed in car crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston pastor and his wife lost their daughter in a car crash Friday morning in Oxford.
The two-car crash on Alabama 21 killed 10-year-old Ramiah Leonard after the Lexus she was riding in was struck.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Ramiah Leonard died at 8:15 a.m. at Regional Medical Center.
Brown said, Ramiah's mother was driving north when the car turned left at an intersection near the 2200 block of Alabama 21 and a southbound Jeep hit the passenger side of the car.
Ramiah is the daughter of Eugene Leonard Jr., the senior pastor at the Life Center Church in Anniston.
