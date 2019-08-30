Bessemer man home after spending more than 35 years in prison for a $50 robbery

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man who served more than 35 years in prison for a $50 robbery is now back home.
Alvin Kennard, 58, was serving life without parole under Alabama's old three strikes law.
In 1979, he was charged with two counts of burglary first degree and grand larceny and received a three year suspended sentence. In 1983, he was charged and convicted of robbery in the first degree. He robbed a bakery of $50. Under Alabama's old three strikes law he has been in prison since 1983 on a sentence of Life Without Parole.
If sentenced in 2019 for the $50 robbery, Kennard’s attorney Carla Crowder with Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice said he would have gotten 20 years maximum.
Crowder called Judge Carpenter a compassionate judge.
A WBRC photographer was there for Kennard’s homecoming with his family Friday. This is part of that interview.
