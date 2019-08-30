Are Alabama’s colleges ready for Mayor Woodfin’s new program?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s two-year colleges could potentially see substantial growth as a result of Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin’s new tuition program.
But would they be able to handle the influx?
“This is a great program that the city has initiated, it’s certainly going to help a lot of students," said Geri Albright with Lawson State Community College.
Enrollment at Lawson State in 2016 was over 2,900. Fast forward to this year and that has jumped to 3,500. But they could potentially see an even greater increase next year. Mayor Randall Woodfin recently announced a program that will help pay tuition for city high school graduates if they go to an in-state public school and do not receive scholarships.
"We can accommodate! Do hear me, we can accommodate here at Lawson State!"
Geri Albright says the fact they offer day, evening and night classes will help with any growth, not to mention, their two campus locations.
“But Lawson State does have housing so we can accommodate there. We do have ample classroom space available here on campus so we’re looking and inviting additional students to be able to come to campus,” Gail continues.
But some might not need to come to campus given the online courses they offer.
Albright is excited about the opportunity this will give more students, especially those who couldn’t afford it otherwise. And, she says, they’re up to the challenge a larger student body would bring.
“Any kind of growth means adjustments, but we are ready to make those adjustments here.”
Albright says they’re not sure how many students they could expect to see next fall. She says President Perry Ward has worked with the mayor on other projects and would like to see a final plan for this program.
