Alabaster students learn entrepreneurship skills in school store

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson High School now has a store inside that is completely run by students learning more about business and entrepreneurship.
Inside the school store, they will sell school supplies for students to buy in between classes and also Thompson High School gear. They said the store has been so successful this year their items are flying off the shelves and they are having trouble keeping everything stocked.
About 100 students are taking Entrepreneurship right now at Thompson High School and Jake Ganus is the teacher of the class.
“Right now, we are just focusing on the store. We did inventory, we talked about going over different managerial processes, we have to go over how to run it, staff it,“ he explains.
Learning the basics of running a business including everything that goes on behind the scenes and in the store front. “Eventually, we are going to do a ‘shark tank’ project where the kids are going to go out and create their own business and come back and pitch it to me and some of the principals.”
They plan on continuing the store next semester because it has been so successful. Several people have confronted them about selling more items in the store.
