UAB fan voices concerns over new stadium seating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -T.J. Perine has more than a few issues with the new stadium being built downtown by BJCC, based on the renderings that have been released to the public. His main concern--not enough seats for hometown fans.
“2,500 people out of 45,000 is simply not enough,” says Perine.
Perine says given his estimates, there will be only 2,500 desirable seats on the home side out of the 45,000 seat stadium, that crews will start construction on this September.
"I'm not here to be an architect, I'm not claiming to be a professional stadium builder, I'm not."
He’s referring to the latest drawing of the stadium. At a glance, it appears the visiting side has many more seats than the home side.
"Also noticed that the VIP suites were located closer to the field than any other stadium in America."
He argues because of this, fans who cannot afford the costly suites won’t have much of a choice when it comes to a good view of the game, having to sit on the corners, or behind the endzones. He also notes the visitor’s side will be in direct sunlight.
"There was a guy in San Francisco about five years ago when the stadium was first built that died from heat exhaustion and there are several accounts that San Francisco 49ers fans are complaining about the heat."
Perine says since the stadium is being built with taxpayer money, that the designers should keep their concerns at the forefront.
“I’m hoping that the people in place making these decisions are keeping the citizens of Birmingham in mind. And I’m hoping they’re willing to show love to the common man," says Perine.
He has more up on his website, badstadiumdesign.com. Meanwhile the BJCC says these renderings are not the final design plans and that they are talking with UAB through this entire process.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.