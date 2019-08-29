Tuscaloosa’s Police Chief reflects as resignation goes into effect Thursday

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday was Tuscaloosa police chief Steve Anderson’s last day on the job. Anderson reflected on his successes and failures on the job before turning in his badge.
“It’s something that keeps me up at night worrying about who the next victim is going to be,” Anderson said Wednesday.
He says curbing gun violence in the city one are he wishes he could have done more to make a difference.
“I definitely feel like I fell short on being able to do something about the gun violence in the African American Community. There is so much gun violence and so many African American males and females that are losing their loves to complete and utter nonsense over social media posts and feeling disrespected,” Anderson said.
He felt more attention from family members of those committing crimes and the surrounding community, could help slow that violence especially if the court system handed down stricter punishments for people charged with gun crimes. He also believes the police department is positioned to do better things going forward with a real time crime center that was started in October.
“This is going to bring all the technologies together, from the camera system through the city of Tuscaloosa to different forms of technology to enhance our crime fighting abilities,” Anderson explained.
He immediately started his new job as Director of Security for the University of Alabama System as soon his resignation from the Tuscaloosa Police Department became effective. Anderson says he will remain a part of the Tuscaloosa community.
