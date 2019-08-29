Tuscaloosa man charged in child pornography investigation

James Robert Harry Hammonds, Jr. charged with 10 counts of Possession of Obscene Matter of Someone under the age of 17. (SOURCE: West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force) (Source: SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | August 29, 2019 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 5:52 PM

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man is jailed and charged with child pornography.

Following an investigation James Robert Harry Hammonds, Jr., was charged with ten counts of Possession of Obscene Matter of Someone under the age of 17.

Thursday agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, along with members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and an Investigator with the 24th Judicial Crimes Task Force, executed a search warrant in the area of The Downs.

Hammonds was arrested and is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.

