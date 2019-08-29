Tuscaloosa Builds hosts first ever women in business conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group called Tuscaloosa Builds hosted its first ever women in business conference Wednesday.
The city is on a mission to enhance the spirit of entrepreneurship in town.
Several speakers, who are business owners , shared some of their success stories, as well as trials they faced when starting their businesses from the ground up.
“If you are presenting and there is a hiccup that you as a business owner have run into, if you could spare me from doing that, that’s a benefit. We love how we women are so nurturing and passionate, so we wanted to start with them,” said Caramyl Drake, Tuscaloosa Community Development Programmer.
At least 150 women signed up for this year’s women in business conference.
