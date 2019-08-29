Teenager charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a shooting at a gas station that killed a 14-year-old boy.
The teenager is not charged in the boy's death, but the 17-year-old is charged with Certain Persons to Possess a Pistol in reference to the investigation.
Investigators said the teenager and two other young people were in a car together and parked outside the gas station when it happened.
Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.