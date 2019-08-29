Teenager charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy

14-year-old boy shot and killed at gas station on Pinson Parkway in Tarrant.
By WBRC Staff | August 29, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:39 AM

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a shooting at a gas station that killed a 14-year-old boy.

The teenager is not charged in the boy's death, but the 17-year-old is charged with Certain Persons to Possess a Pistol in reference to the investigation.

Tarrant police said Dajion J. Wynn was shot was killed at the Exxon station on Pinson Parkway Friday, August 23.

Investigators said the teenager and two other young people were in a car together and parked outside the gas station when it happened.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

