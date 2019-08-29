Shades Valley High student arrested after BB gun found on campus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a student at Shades Valley High School was arrested Wednesday after a firearm was located in a gym bag.
Authorities say a student told school administrators and a school resource officer about a firearm that was on campus.
That’s when officials placed the facility on lockdown until the student they believed carrying the firearm was located.
On search, the SRO located the weapon inside a gym bag and secured it. The firearm was determined to be a BB gun that looked identical to a firearm.
Charges against the student, who has not been identified, are pending.
