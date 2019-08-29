Rising number of car crashes in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Law Enforcement community is coming together to reduce the growing number of traffic accidents.
"This is a problem and it needs to stop," said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.
Gentry said in a joint press conference Wednesday, that there is no doubt that the number of car crashes for the area has gone up.
"We want to bring the community together to say hey talk to your kids. Talk to your families. Hey leave early,” he added.
"Last year in the city of Cullman we had seven fatalities. The most I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been with the police department 41 years,” said Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper.
As for why there has been more traffic accidents, one of the theories is that people are less focused on what’s happening on the road, and more focused on what’s happening on their phone.
"Driving is the most hazardous thing you do. When you combine that with high speed, being unrestrained or being distracted or drunk, or impaired, it makes it the most dangerous thing you do,” said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Daniel added this issue is one the entire state is battling.
As of August 28th, Alabama state troopers had worked 21,000 crashes.
That includes 350 fatalities.
“And you know if you’re not careful, you just hear numbers. And you just hear people talk. These are families. These are families that have lost loved ones and it has a lasting effect,” said Daniel.
