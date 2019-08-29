Preparations begin ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Alabama are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. The state is not a target of the storm, but groups here are ready to go to help.
Alabama Power understands there will be a need to restore power quickly. Their storm team is monitoring Dorian’s progress.
“Making sure our crews are ready to go, that our trucks are ready to go. Our crews are on standby. We are having communications with other southern utilities," said Michael Sznajderman with Alabama Power.
Over at the American Red Cross, they are also getting ready to deploy if necessary. The Red Cross is making sure their disaster relief trucks are stocked with supplies.
“Right now, we are preparing what we call our down call list which we are verifying with our volunteers that we have in Alabama, who’s available and how long they are available to pack and how soon they can go,” Annette Rowland, American Red Cross said.
Both organizations plan to keep enough personnel in Alabama as Hurricane Dorian moves westward.
