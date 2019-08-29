Pleasant weather to end the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a refreshing start to the day thanks to dry air moving into the state. Temperatures are cooler this morning with many locations in the low to mid-60s. With dry air in place, we will continue to see warm afternoon temperatures. Good news is that the humidity will remain low and it should feel great! Highs in the upper 80s with a few locations near 90 degrees. We will see plenty of sunshine today with north winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the UAB football game or the Barons baseball game this evening, temperatures will likely start in the low to mid-80s at 7 p.m. and cool into the low to mid-70s by the end of the games. The sky will be clear. Perfect weather for sports or any outdoor activities!
FIRST ALERT: We will continue with dry and sunny conditions through Saturday. Friday morning will be cool again with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid-60s. A few spots like Centre, Oneonta, Cullman, Haleyville and Hamilton could see lows dip into the upper 50s. High temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s, but humidity levels will remain comfortable. Heat index will not be an issue. Should be great weather for high school football Friday night.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: We will introduce a chance for widely scattered storms Sunday afternoon. Most of Sunday looks dry with the best chance for rain south of I-20. Latest model runs have backed off our rain chances, so I would not cancel any outdoor activities. Only an stray shower is possible on Labor Day. Highs staying in the lower 90s with overnight lows warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian continues to strengthen overnight. Sustained winds are at 85 mph as of the 4 a.m. advisory. It is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday as it moves closer to the Bahamas and Florida. Dorian is expected to be a dangerous hurricane that could make landfall somewhere along the East Coast of Florida Sunday night into Monday morning as a 125 mph Category 3 hurricane. Conditions remain ideal for strengthening thanks to warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear.
TRACK UNCERTAINTY: Dorian’s track remains complicated. It all depends on high pressure to the north of the storm. If the high is stronger, it will push Dorian further west and possibly into the Gulf. The overnight models are showing more of a curve northwards through Florida or right off the coast. The European and GFS models all show an East Coast threat and do not show a Gulf threat. Of course this can still continue to change. We will highlight a sense of urgency to make plans for a significant hurricane along the east coast of Florida. Areas along the GA/SC coast should also keep a close eye on Dorian. The Gulf Coast is still not out of the question, so areas east of New Orleans should continue to monitor the forecasts as Dorian moves to the northwest.
GULF COAST LABOR DAY FORECAST: If you have beach plans along the Gulf Coast through Labor Day, you don’t have to cancel them due to Dorian. If Dorian moves into the Gulf, conditions wouldn’t deteriorate until Tuesday morning. Expect a chance for afternoon storms with highs in the 80s. Rip current threat will be in the moderate range Saturday and Sunday. If Dorian does move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week, the rip current threat will likely go up on Labor Day.
