Pleasant weather to end the week

TRACK UNCERTAINTY: Dorian’s track remains complicated. It all depends on high pressure to the north of the storm. If the high is stronger, it will push Dorian further west and possibly into the Gulf. The overnight models are showing more of a curve northwards through Florida or right off the coast. The European and GFS models all show an East Coast threat and do not show a Gulf threat. Of course this can still continue to change. We will highlight a sense of urgency to make plans for a significant hurricane along the east coast of Florida. Areas along the GA/SC coast should also keep a close eye on Dorian. The Gulf Coast is still not out of the question, so areas east of New Orleans should continue to monitor the forecasts as Dorian moves to the northwest.