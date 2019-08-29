Jurors see video confession in Calhoun County school teacher capital murder trial

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Testimony continues in the capital murder trial of Tyrone Thompson.
Thompson is the third person to go on trial for the robbery, kidnapping and murder of Kevin Thompson, an elementary school teacher at Wellborn Elementary. Jovan Gaston and Nicholas Smith have already been convicted.
Tuesday and Wednesday, jurors looked at video statements made by the defendant, as the man who conducted those interviews, retired Anniston Police Officer Allen George, testified. Tuesday, they looked at a series of videos; Wednesday, they looked at one that ran ten hours.
George described how he tried to get Tyrone Thompson to admit being present at the crime scene. He said it wasn't unusual for a suspect to initially deny being part of a crime, then claim the victim was a close friend, then eventually confess.
Thompson repeatedly denied being there in the videos played Tuesday. In the marathon ten hour video played Wednesday, Thompson eventually confessed to being at the scene of the crime.
The prosecution is expected to rest its case Thursday. Circuit Judge Debra Jones said in court she hoped it got to the jury by Friday, since Monday is Labor Day.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.