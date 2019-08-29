Job fair in Hale Co. Thursday

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works’ Hale County Outreach and Hiring Event happens Thursday, August 29th at Hale County High School.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
“We are bringing our services and resources to the people of Hale County to help those looking for jobs succeed. Outreach events help us connect with the people we serve, allow individuals to earn great jobs and give attendees access to training opportunities. If you’re having trouble finding a job or feel stuck, this is the event for you,” West Alabama Works Executive Director and Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO Donny Jones explained.
The Westervelt Company is the event’s industry partner. The company, which includes Westervelt Lumber, Westervelt Ecological Services and Westervelt Forest Resources, needs employees for its Hale County location. Shelton State Community College and the Tuscaloosa Area Career Center will also participate, sharing training and funding opportunities for people seeking employment.
As the industry partner, Westervelt will be the only employer physically present at the event and will receive first access to applicants’ information. Event attendees can also apply for jobs with over 18 companies through West Alabama Works’ CareerConnect system, but these employers will not be represented at the event.
Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual, as they should treat the event like an interview.
