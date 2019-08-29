Hero pulls driver from truck in horrible crash in Marion County, truck catches fire

By WBRC Staff | August 29, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 5:19 PM

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Witnesses said a hero saved a driver who lost his arm after a fiery truck crash on Highway 22 in Hamilton in Marion County.

State troopers say a truck carrying a load of live catfish hit an 18-wheeler late Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck was pulled to safety by a Good Samaritan just minutes before the truck burst into flames.

Witnesses said the driver lost his left arm, and blood was everywhere. The hero tied a tourniquet with his belt around the driver’s left arm until first responders could take over.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Tupelo, Miss. with serious injuries.

The driver of the other truck and the hero were not hurt.

