Hero pulls driver from truck in horrible crash in Marion County, truck catches fire

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Witnesses said a hero saved a driver who lost his arm after a fiery truck crash on Highway 22 in Hamilton in Marion County.
State troopers say a truck carrying a load of live catfish hit an 18-wheeler late Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses said the driver of the truck was pulled to safety by a Good Samaritan just minutes before the truck burst into flames.
Witnesses said the driver lost his left arm, and blood was everywhere. The hero tied a tourniquet with his belt around the driver’s left arm until first responders could take over.
The driver was taken to a hospital in Tupelo, Miss. with serious injuries.
The driver of the other truck and the hero were not hurt.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.