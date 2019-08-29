Deputies respond to shooting victim at Shelby Baptist Medical Center

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a shooting victim showed up at Shelby Baptist Medical Center early Thursday morning.
The victim is a 42-year-old woman from Wilsonville. Her condition is not known at this time.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and the general public is not in danger.
Anyone with some information about this crime should call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office directly at 205-669-4181 or the Secret Witness Line at 205-669-9116.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.