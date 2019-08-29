Corporate reaction to Mayor Woodfin’s college tuition plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hopes to get the backing of the corporate community for the Birmingham Promise College Tuition Assistance program.
“This is something that has an opportunity to be a game changer,” Waymond Jackson with the Birmingham Business Alliance Public Policy said.
Jackson and BBA has been in discussion with Mayor Woodfin ever since he came into office about the plan to help Birmingham school students to go to two year and four year colleges.
“Anytime you are making an investment in people and investing in training opportunities, education opportunities, people can actually see where their time and resources are going,” Jackson said.
Alabama Power released this statement: “We are supportive of the Birmingham Promise and believe it is an important investment in the future or our workforce and the growth of our economy,” Michael Sznajderman with Alabama Power Company said.
Regions Bank is willing to help with fundraising efforts. “Our experience with the Birmingham Promise Apprentice program has been been rewarding and meaningful. Now we look forward to helping lead efforts to connect more students with college and career opportunities that will position them for long term success,” Jeremy King with Regions Bank said.
Jackson said the corporate community hopes to help students in other ways than donations.
“It’s one thing to get to an individual into a program at a two year level, a four year level. It’s another thing for them to persist and complete that,” Jackson said.
