City of Tuscaloosa wants to buy the Tuscaloosa News building

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Wednesday plans to buy the building that houses the Tuscaloosa News.
The City of Tuscaloosa, the Tuscaloosa Public Library and the Children’s Hands-On Museum have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to explore the use of the Tuscaloosa News building as a shared-use facility, according to a news release.
“The City is currently negotiating with Gatehouse Media to purchase the facility and develop a timeline that will benefit all parties. For this partnership to succeed, each party has a role to play and we at the city are excited to be in the position to help facilitate the collaboration that will benefit of our youth for years to come. When discussions are complete, the terms of the agreement and project timeline will be disclosed. It’s going to be at the corner of West Tuscaloosa and the gateway to our riverfront. It’s that destination venue that’s going to raise the level of our education, but also our experience here in Tuscaloosa. It’s an exciting opportunity," Maddox told WBRC.
He said negotiations could last for the next 45 days. If approved, the project scope and details will be reviewed by the Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Council to ensure accountability and to provide recommendations to the city council.
