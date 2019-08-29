City of Tuscaloosa wants to buy the Tuscaloosa News building

“The City is currently negotiating with Gatehouse Media to purchase the facility and develop a timeline that will benefit all parties. For this partnership to succeed, each party has a role to play and we at the city are excited to be in the position to help facilitate the collaboration that will benefit of our youth for years to come. When discussions are complete, the terms of the agreement and project timeline will be disclosed. It’s going to be at the corner of West Tuscaloosa and the gateway to our riverfront. It’s that destination venue that’s going to raise the level of our education, but also our experience here in Tuscaloosa. It’s an exciting opportunity," Maddox told WBRC.