Are You Ready?: Jacksonville State goes viral with unique hype video

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - In an age when every football team has a hype video, Jacksonville State found a way to stand out.
The Gamecocks used paint, fog, a killer soundtrack and redshirt senior Montrez Lang ripping off his shirt in memorable fashion to reach viral status.
The video was posted just after 7 p.m. on August 27 and within 18 hours had more than 500,000 views. That’s more than half a million views for an account with only 13.2K followers. (In comparison, Alabama football has 907.8K followers and Auburn has 354.3K.)
While some on Twitter are calling it “the worst hype video” they’ve seen, Jacksonville State is also receiving the most national attention it’s had since nearly upsetting Auburn in 2015.
You can watch the video below.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.