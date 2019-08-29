Alabama commitment gets a chance to shine in Sideline Game of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jackson-Olin High School standout linebacker Quandarrius Robinson is one of the best players in the Birmingham area.
Friday night, he will put his talents on display with our Game of the Week as J-O visits Shades Valley.
“They like to run the triple option, so it’ll be a challenge,” said Robinson. “I cannot do it alone, my teammates help out a lot and together we make a formidable defense. It’s going to be fun.”
Robinson helped the Mustangs to a season opening victory against Fairfield. He recorded 12 tackles, including a game clinching sack against the Tigers.
A reminder: Sideline is back on the air Friday nights on WBRC at 10:25 p.m. You can see "Q" and a lot of other talented players showcase their talent along with crazy fans, cheerleaders, and, bands.
