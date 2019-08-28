Tuscaloosa Co. Commission approves first road paving projects with gas tax money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Commissioners gave the green light on five road and bridge improvement projects that will be paid for with statewide gas tax money.
That pleased several drivers.
“I would say that need some help. Potholes that will wreck your tires and no lines on a lot or roads. They’re not terrible, but they do need some improvement,” Amy Smith told WBRC.
That work includes resurfacing Uniroyal Goodrich Boulevard, Hargrove Road East from the city limits to Daffron Road, Covered Bridge Road, Wallace Ferry Road and the approach near Hurricane Creek Bridge.
A six cents tax increase on gas goes into effect September 1. State law requires money from the tax to be used to build or maintain roads and bridges.
“I’m glad they’re going to fix the roads. I hope they’re going to do what they say they’re going to do,” Smith continued.
Commissioner Stan Acker said the Commission had the money to start on all five of these projects quickly. They’ll recoup the money spent on those road projects over time as gas tax money starts coming in.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.