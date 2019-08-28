Sheriffs in Calhoun and Walker county warning about schemes

Walker Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County and Calhoun County sheriff’s are warning people about schemes recently reported in the area.
In Calhoun County, the sheriff’s office says they’ve received several reports of someone calling citizens about recent arrests, demanding personal information and money in order to release love ones from jail.
In Walker County, there have been multiple reports of someone calling citizens, pretending to be a deputy, and saying they have a warrant for their arrest. The caller asks that money be wired, or that the person meet them with money to settle the warrant.
The sheriff’s office reports that “Zach Miller” is one of the names being used by the schemers.
Both county sheriff’s stress that this is not the way business is handled. The sheriff’s office will never call asking for money. Bonds are handled through the courthouse or through reputable bonding companies.
