Shelby County Courthouse renovations and additions

Shelby Co, Ala. (WBRC) -Shelby County is pouring almost $5 million into the courthouse to help meet the demands of the growing county.
The changes are immediately noticeable. Chad Scroggins is the Chief Development Officer for Shelby County and he says one entrance to the court house has been completely revamped.
“Modernized security measures and the entrance into the courthouse itself,” he explains.
There were 2 courtrooms added which will greatly speed things up allow more cases to go on at the same time.
“Just the caseload simply caseload that the judges are see the need for more courtroom space is in the demand,” Scoggins states.
Juvenile court is also seeing some reorganizing so that juveniles no longer have to be walked around the courthouse to get to their courtroom.
“They will be directly adjacent to each other so juvenile offenders will not have to go t from the probation office through the general public then go into the courtroom,” Scoggins said.
The entire project will be complete in October.
