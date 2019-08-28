Shelby Co. Sheriff asking for help locating teenager

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old.
According to authorities, 16-year-old Cierra Cathey of Montevallo was reported missing on August 26. She has contacted her family, but her location is still unknown.
Cathey is 5′2, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has a nose piercing and normally wears glasses.
Authorities believe she might be in Bibb County. They are asking that anyone with information to contact Investigator Curenton at 205-670-6173 or the Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
