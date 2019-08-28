Self-described Bonnie and Clyde couple from Alabama sentenced for child porn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A self-described Bonnie and Clyde Alabama couple is going to prison for producing child pornography and enticing a young child to engage in sexual activity.
A federal judge Tuesday sentenced Kenneth Earl Hooks, 36, of Prattville, to 120 years and 2 life sentences, and Sarah Pauline Morris, 28, of Shelby County, to 197 months for producing child pornography and enticing a young child to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images.
Hooks pleaded guilty to these charges in February 2019 and also to the additional charge of transportation of a minor for sexual purposes. Morris pleaded guilty in March 2019.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said, “This sentence very clearly reflects the seriousness of these child predator’s disgusting crimes. Our justice system will not tolerate these criminals who prey on innocent children. They will now occupy bed space that has been reserved for them in a federal prison.”
Police in California found Hooks and Morris living in a desert area on the southern tip of the state after locating a red Mitsubishi Montero with an Alabama license plate there, according to court reports.
The affidavit shows the red Mitsubishi was registered to Morris and police were searching for it because security cameras at a Walmart in Brawley, California, caught her driving it on March 30, 2018, when security officers at the store reported Morris attempting to film two young girls in a bathroom stall.
A further investigation showed child pornographic images were discovered on a laptop.
In April, 2018, agents from the Department of Homeland Security in Birmingham received these images which depicted sexual exploitation of two young children and a teenage female under the age of 18 by Hooks in Alabama.
During the investigation, agents learned Hooks had transported the teenage female victim from Mississippi to Alabama.
