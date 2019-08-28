Saban says it’s gut check time for the Tide heading into the season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - No matter what, the Crimson Tide football team has to move forward with the season opening up on Saturday.
Yes, linebacker Dylan Moses is gone because of a serious knee injury, but the real question is who will step up.
Bama head coach Nick Saban singled out true freshman linebackers Christian Harris and Shane Lee.
“We are facing some adversity, plain and simple,” said Saban. “We have to support one another and be ready to help those young guys that are now being put in a place where they have to perform at a high level.”
Both Harris and Lee were five star recruits coming out of high school.
Alabama opens the season August 31 against Duke in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
