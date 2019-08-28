More details about Mayor Woodfin’s college assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has launched the Birmingham Promise, which will help Birmingham city school system students and parents of with college tuition assistance.
“It’s time for the city to be bold. What better way to be bold but to invest in our youngest generation. This is not some feel good project," the mayor said.
Students will receive money to cover tuition cost not covered by scholarships or federal assistance. Students who attend Birmingham schools for 12 years will get the full amount. Students have not attended Birmingham school for twelve years will be recieve aid based on how long they have attended.
“If you have been in another system, K-11 in another city and decide to move to the city and send your child to a city school their senior year, you will only get 1/12th of that free tuition,” Woodfin said.
Alabama tried a college assistance program in the past and found it to be economically infeasible. Woodfin said this program will work.
Donations can be made to www.birminghampromise.org.
