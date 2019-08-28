Montevallo moves forward to add monument marking lynching site

Montevallo, Ala. (WBRC) - The Montevallo city council has approved a monument to be placed along Main Street, marking where 2 lynching took place 130 years ago.
Mayor Hollie Cost says they city has a small event planned. “Some of us are going to be here for a moment of silence in prayer to just remember the moment and the lives that were lost and acknowledge that it happened."
She says that is exactly what she hopes the marker will be; an embodiment of acknowledgement. “Acknowledge that this racial terror happened. It happened here in our city. It’s not anything we’re proud of, but it is something that we can’t sweep under the rug,” she said.
The Community remembrance coalition has been working with the equal justice initiative to make the monument happen, but not everyone agrees.
City Councilor Rusty Nix voted against it, voicing concerns from other community members who say the monument leaves out part of the story.
“They are making a big to do out of two people that to me murdered a Montevallo Citizen,” he said.
The two men were lynched for allegedly murdering someone in a store on the corner of Shelby and Main street.
Nix also says if two are recognized then everyone else that was lynched should be recognized. “I think that they would like the whole story and then also like I said, the names of everybody who got lynched in and around montevallo.
Mayor Hollie Cost is aware of the opposition.
“There are some people who have concerns that it may drudge up the ugliness of the past, that it may be divisive in someway," she said. "There were some people that brought up the fact that they absolutely felt like these people were guilty and that we don’t need to remember them because they were guilty. And again I go back to the fact that they did not have a trial there was not justice and that’s the greatest concern.”
ALDOT was at the site on Wednesday to approve the location. The monument should be in place in the next few months.
