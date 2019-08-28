Metal detectors and bag searches part of new security measures for Tuscaloosa City Schools high school football games

New Tuscaloosa City Schools security measures after gun scare at high school football stadium
By WBRC Staff | August 28, 2019 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 5:56 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city schools tweeted new security guidelines following a Friday night football stadium scare.

The new security measures start Friday night.

Gates will open two hours before kickoff, and you will have to walk through metal detectors.

Bags will be searched, there is no re-entry after you exit the game, and no ticket sales after the end of the third quarter.

Loitering is also not allowed.

A rush of fans from Bryant High School's football stadium during the season opener sparked a review of the game night policies.

Authorities found a gun in the parking lot of Bryant High School Friday night. It was in the possession of two people and had not been fired. However, rumors spread in the crowd there had been gunfire.

No one was injured.

Counselors and central office administrators returned to Bryant on Monday wanting to talk to students and others about what happened.

Tuscaloosa Police arrested two juveniles and charged them with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. They are not Tuscaloosa City Schools students.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.