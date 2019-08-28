Metal detectors and bag searches part of new security measures for Tuscaloosa City Schools high school football games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city schools tweeted new security guidelines following a Friday night football stadium scare.
The new security measures start Friday night.
Gates will open two hours before kickoff, and you will have to walk through metal detectors.
Bags will be searched, there is no re-entry after you exit the game, and no ticket sales after the end of the third quarter.
Loitering is also not allowed.
A rush of fans from Bryant High School's football stadium during the season opener sparked a review of the game night policies.
No one was injured.
Counselors and central office administrators returned to Bryant on Monday wanting to talk to students and others about what happened.
Tuscaloosa Police arrested two juveniles and charged them with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. They are not Tuscaloosa City Schools students.
