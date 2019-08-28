Medical West hospital approved to be built in McCalla area

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Medical West has the green light to build a new hospital in the McCalla area.
The move opens the way for Medical West to build a 200-bed replacement hospital just off I-459. Last week, the state approved a certificate of need filed by Medical West.
UAB says the hospital will be built on Bell Hill Road just off Exit 1.
The new hospital will offer the same services as the current facility in Bessemer. That hospital was built in the 1960s. Hospital officials believe a new facility is needed.
Residents have mixed emotions about it but those who live in the McCalla area tell us there’s a big need for a hospital there.
“The area can use any kind of health facility. This area is growing. We’ve got a large subdivision just down the road that started up. So I think the health facility will be great,” Kenny McLeod, who lives in McCalla said.
UAB says it will take about three years to build the new hospital. The current one in Bessemer will continue to be open during the construction.
Medical West will also keep its primary care clinics open and its freestanding ER on Highway 150.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.