Huntsville man who led police on chase Sunday in Homewood charged

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hunstville man has been charged after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Sunday.
Paul McCary, 36, has been charged with two counts of burglary, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. He is in Jefferson County Jail on a total bond of $10,600.
Police say the burglaries occurred prior to the pursuit in the 100 block of Woodmont Drive and at a medical office at Brookwood Hospital. The suspect then led responding officers on a chase until crashing into a building on Greensprings Highway.
