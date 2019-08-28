Humidity levels dropping Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and east of I-65 and north of I-20. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you have your low beams on and allow some extra time to get to your destination. Besides the fog, we are starting the day mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Fog should dissipate by mid-morning. Sunshine will likely return this afternoon as a cold front moves through our area. The cold front will begin to drop our humidity levels starting this evening and continuing into tomorrow. High temperatures this afternoon will likely heat up into the upper 80s. It will be breezy this afternoon as northerly winds move in. Expect sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible this afternoon.
NEXT BIG THING: We are going to enjoy several days of sunshine and low humidity! Dry air can heat up quickly in the afternoon hours and cool down quickly at night. We will likely see lows in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. It wouldn’t surprise me if areas like Centre, Cullman, Oneonta, Haleyville and Hamilton drop into the upper 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will likely climb near 90 degrees tomorrow and Friday. Should be a fantastic way to finish out the month of August!
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Saturday is looking mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible in South Montgomery as tropical moisture from the Gulf spreads into the state. Highs in the lower 90s. We’ll likely see a round of scattered storms Sunday afternoon with highs approaching 90. Rain chance around 40%. Labor Day is looking mostly dry with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the lower 90s.
TROPICAL STORM DORIAN: Dorian has strengthened a little overnight with sustained winds of 60 mph. Dorian will likely move over Puerto Rico this afternoon as a tropical storm. Heavy rain and potential flooding will be the main concern as it moves over the island. The latest models have shifted the storm north and intensifying as it moves closer to the Bahamas and Florida. Latest forecasts show Dorian becoming a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph as it could make landfall somewhere along the east coast of Florida Sunday.
UNCERTAINTY WITH DORIAN: We still have high uncertainty on how strong the storm could become and the exact track. It is possible the storm trends northwards and becomes a threat along the Georgia or South Carolina coast. It is also possible for Dorian to move through Florida and emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Both the GFS and European models keep Dorian away from Central Alabama. If the storm somehow trends to the west, it could impact our weather by early next week. At this time, it doesn’t appear likely. Anyone along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor Dorian over the next several days.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Erin has formed off the east coast of the United States. It could result in a rip current threat along the Mid-Atlantic coast, but it is expected to remain over water and move northeastward away from the United States.
