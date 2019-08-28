Humidity levels dropping Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with patchy fog and temperatures in the 70s. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and east of I-65 and north of I-20. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you have your low beams on and allow some extra time to get to your destination. Besides the fog, we are starting the day mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Fog should dissipate by mid-morning. Sunshine will likely return this afternoon as a cold front moves through our area. The cold front will begin to drop our humidity levels starting this evening and continuing into tomorrow. High temperatures this afternoon will likely heat up into the upper 80s. It will be breezy this afternoon as northerly winds move in. Expect sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible this afternoon.