Hear Alabama LB Dylan Moses talk to media day before suffering knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama football team suffered a major blow before the season has even begun, as head coach Nick Saban has confirmed linebacker Dylan Moses has suffered a serious knee injury and is out indefinitely.
Saban confirmed the injury two days after Moses addressed media members about Saturday’s opener with Duke. The senior linebacker detailed his excitement to start the season.
“I have been holding back in practice, I don’t want to hurt any of my guys, you know,” said Moses. “This is just an exciting time to see where you stand as a player and as a team, a chance to find out where we need to get better to be a great team.”
A year ago, Moses lead the team with 86 tackles, 10 of those were tackles for losses.
