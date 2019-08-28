A healthy breakfast improves your child’s performance at school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s typically hard to get your kids up and out the door for school on time, but doctors say it is vital for your child to have a good breakfast in order for them to perform well at school.
Nutritionists say stay away from sugary cereals or pastries that will cause your child to crash halfway through the morning.
Some healthy choices that you can grab on the go include fresh fruits like apples or bananas. There’s several on the go granola options in stores that you can pair with yogurt or an instant breakfast drink. All of these are much healthier choices, but just as easy to grab as you’re running out the door.
Not having breakfast should never be an option.
“Again it is crucial because it’s the fuel for your brain and I need to think of food as an energy source more than just something that we like to do,” said Miriam Pittman with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Without breakfast, your child could become sluggish and make it hard for them to focus.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.