Fatal Lake Jordan boating crash case bound over to grand jury

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A case involving a fatal boating crash on Lake Jordan has been bound over to a grand jury.
During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, an Elmore County judge found probable cause that the charges against Damion Bruno should be brought before an Elmore County Grand Jury.
Bruno is charged with two counts of reckless murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second degree assault and boating under the influence of alcohol.
The charges are in connection to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis House. Five others were also injured.
House’s parents have a wrongful death lawsuit pending against Bruno that states he "was operating his boat at a high rate of speed, in a dangerous and reckless manner, and in a manner almost certainly to cause injury or death.”
Bruno’s defense requested a bond reduction during the hearing but were denied. He remains in the Elmore County Jail under a $750,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.