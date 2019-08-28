College tuition assistance program backed by students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and a principal at Parker High School like the idea of the college assistance program being pushed by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Parker High School seniors, Kamil Goodman and Amarion Williams have big plans after they graduate next year.
“After graduating I would like to go to a four year institution to major in early childhood education.” Goodman said.
“I want to go to a four year institution and I want to be a nurse anesthetist,” Williams said.
“I’m very thankful," Goodman said about the mayor’s college tuition assistance program. "Very thankful for my family. I know they are going to be thankful,”
“This is a big stress release. It’s a weight off my shoulders. Worrying about that financial burden. Limiting myself to what college I will have to go to.” Williams continued.
Darrell Hudson, the Principal at Parker High School says the program should be an incentive for his students to graduate and to go on a higher education. “It’s going to be a big factor in how well our students perform academically,” Hudson said.
Woodfin said the program will increase an educated and trained workforce for the city. “Many of our children get into school but they can’t necessarily afford to get their or worse remain there.” Woodfin said.
Woodfin said this will help students graduate from college. Donations can be made at www.birminghampromise.org.
